Rajasthan: Senior Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary from Sachin Pilot camp resigns; party says 'family matter'

Jaipur: Senior MLA of Congress in Rajasthan Hemaram Choudhary has resigned from the membership of the assembly today. He has sent his resignation to the Speaker of the assembly Dr C.P.Joshi. Hemaram is known to be a member of the dissident group in the party. Although the reasons for his resignation are not clear but his resignation has once again stirred the internal politics of Rajasthan Congress.

Hemaram Choudhary is MLA from Gudhamalani in the Barmer district. He was a cabinet minister in the last regime of Congress but was not given a chance this time. He is known to be a close associate of Sachin Pilot and was one of the MLAs who had gone to Manesar with Pilot as a rebel act last year. He had resigned earlier also in 2019, but his resignation was not accepted. Talking to the media he said , "I am an MLA for two and half years. Now it’s over." He said he will disclose the reason for resignation only when it is accepted. Meanwhile, state assembly officials said that resignation has been received through e-mail and action will be taken according to the law.

Commenting on the resignation state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said, "Hemaram is senior leader of the party. I spoke to him. This is just a ‘family matter’ and will be resolved soon."