Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: State BJP President CP Joshi Takes Potshot At Congress, Says ‘They Only Raise Question On EVMs When They Are Losing’

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP President and party candidate from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha Seat, CP Joshi, took a potshot at the Congress on Tuesday, which he said do not raise any questions on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) when they win but always always does when they lose.

Joshi also expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, stating that the BJP would attain a full majority in the Lok Sabha election. Furthermore, he expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in Rajasthan in the Lok Sabha election.

"We have full faith that in the state as well as in Rajasthan, the BJP is getting a clear and full majority... In a while, they will speak on EVMs: when they (Congress) win in any state, the EVMs are fine, but when they lose, they raise objections against the EVMs."

Predictions Made By Exit Polls

Several exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a clean majority in Rajasthan. An aggregate of exit polls shows that out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, the NDA is predicted to win 18-23 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc is expected to win 2-7 seats.

Times Now ETG in its exit poll figures indicated that the NDA is winning 18 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc is clinching seven seats. The exit poll figures from INDIA TV predicted the NDA getting 21 to 23 seats, while the INDIA bloc is wrapping up with two to four seats. Similarly, News 24 in its exit poll figures predicted 22 seats for the NDA, two seats for the INDIA bloc, and one seat for others.

Strict security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth counting of votes for more than 8,000 candidates in this general election. Vote counting commenced at 8 pm today.

Statement Of Election Commissioner Of India On Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 10.5 lakh booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 70-80 lakh people are involved in the process," he said.

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.

The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.