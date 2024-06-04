Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Major Setback For BJP In State

Jaipur: The BJP, which came to power in Rajasthan in December, has suffered a major setback in the Lok Sabha elections. The party has suffered a huge loss of 11 seats in the desert state while Congress, which was waiting for even a single seat for the last two Lok Sabha elections, has fared well this time with winning eight of the total 25 seats, Along with Congress, the candidates of CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Bharatiya Adivasi Party, which contested the elections in alliance with Congress, also won from their respective seats. In this way, Rajasthan has given a big advantage to both Congress and India Alliance.

BJP faces defeat in 8 of 12 seats in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the BJP had to face defeat in eight of the 12 seats where elections were held in the first phase. These are the seats of Eastern and Northern Rajasthan where BJP has lost Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Nagaur seats while scored a win only in Jaipur, Alwar, Bikaner and Jaipur Rural seats.

In the first phase, the voting percentage in Rajasthan was very low, and it was assumed that it could impact the results. Along with this, the issues of farmers' movement, Agneeveer scheme and amendment in the constitution were also raised loudly by the opposition in this entire region. It is believed that these factors ensured the victory of Congress and India Alliance here as the eastern Rajasthan is the area where caste-based politics play a major role while the north Rajasthan is known to be a belt of farmers and soldiers, so religious polarization doesn't work here.

CPI(M) win LS polls for first time in Rajasthan

This is the first time in Rajasthan that CPI(M) has won the Lok Sabha elections. CPI(M)'s Amra Ram was a candidate from Sikar as an India Alliance candidate and has defeated BJP's Sumedhanand Saraswati with a margin of more than 50 thousand votes.

The election results of 13 seats of the second phase proved better for BJP in the state. Among the 13 seats in the second phase, BJP won 10 that includes Jodhpur, Kota, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Pali and Jalore seats. The party lost the elections of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Barmer and Banswara.

The election results also underlined that the sentiment of assembly election prevailed in Lok Sabha election also. Most of Congress's 70 assembly seats are part of the Lok Sabha seats won by the Congress and INDIA alliance.

Minister hints to resign

After the Lok Sabha election results, a senior minister of the BJP government, Dr. Kirodilal Meena hinted to resigning. He had announced before the polling that Prime Minister Modi had given him the responsibility of seven seats in Eastern Rajasthan and if the party lost even one of these seats, he would resign. BJP could not win even a single seat in Eastern Rajasthan. After the results, Meena hinting his resignation posted on X “Raghukul Reet Sada Chali Aai Praan Jaai Par Vachan Na Jaai.” However, a major reason behind this step is considered to be his displeasure with the party, as he was CM post contender and the party did not even make him the Deputy Chief Minister.