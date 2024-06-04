Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: 'Will Secure All 25 Seats,' Says Dy CM Prem Chand Bairwa

Jaipur: While the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is still underway, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has expressed confidence over victory in the state for the BJP. In fact he said that the party will secure all 25. He said, "The trends are in favour of BJP...We will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats...In Rajasthan, we will secure all 25 Lok Sabha seats..."

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa says, "The trends are in favour of BJP...We will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats...In Rajasthan, we will secure all 25 Lok Sabha seats..." pic.twitter.com/esjUV7s0gE — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began on June 4, 2024 at 8 am. As per the trends released by the Election Commission website as of 1:30 pm, BJP is leading in 14 of the 25 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections, while Congress is leading in 8 seats, making it a tough fight between the two big parties.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan - Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karoli-Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran. Voting was held in two phases in Rajasthan on 19 and 26 April. A total of 62.10 percent voting took place in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan, which is about 4.25 percent less than the 2019 general elections.

Rajasthan has been a tough fight between BJP and Congress. Since last two General Elections, BJP has been celebrating a clean sweep in Rajasthan. Congress is aiming at opening account in the state for the first time after 10 years.