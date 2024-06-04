 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: 'Will Secure All 25 Seats,' Says Dy CM Prem Chand Bairwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: 'Will Secure All 25 Seats,' Says Dy CM Prem Chand Bairwa

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: 'Will Secure All 25 Seats,' Says Dy CM Prem Chand Bairwa

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has expressed confidence over victory in the state for the BJP

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image

Jaipur: While the counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is still underway, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa has expressed confidence over victory in the state for the BJP. In fact he said that the party will secure all 25. He said, "The trends are in favour of BJP...We will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats...In Rajasthan, we will secure all 25 Lok Sabha seats..."

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began on June 4, 2024 at 8 am. As per the trends released by the Election Commission website as of 1:30 pm, BJP is leading in 14 of the 25 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections, while Congress is leading in 8 seats, making it a tough fight between the two big parties.

Read Also
Ajmer Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Bhagirath Choudhary, BJP vs, Ramachandra Choudhary,...
article-image

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan - Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karoli-Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran. Voting was held in two phases in Rajasthan on 19 and 26 April. A total of 62.10 percent voting took place in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan, which is about 4.25 percent less than the 2019 general elections.    

Read Also
Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat vs Congress' Karan...
article-image

Rajasthan has been a tough fight between BJP and Congress. Since last two General Elections, BJP has been celebrating a clean sweep in Rajasthan. Congress is aiming at opening account in the state for the first time after 10 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: SP Posters Show Akhilesh Yadav As INDIA...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: SP Posters Show Akhilesh Yadav As INDIA...

Tamluk Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Leads Against...

Tamluk Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Leads Against...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Party Workers Mock AAP Leader's Vow By Shaving Man's Head; Video

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Party Workers Mock AAP Leader's Vow By Shaving Man's Head; Video

Asansol Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: TMC's Shatrughan Leads Over BJP's SS...

Asansol Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: TMC's Shatrughan Leads Over BJP's SS...

Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live: BJP's Rodmal Nagar Up 18K Votes In An Hour; Margin...

Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live: BJP's Rodmal Nagar Up 18K Votes In An Hour; Margin...