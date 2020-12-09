Rajasthan Local Polls Results: BJP leads ruling Congress in Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad elections

As results are tallied for Panchayat elections in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress has not fared well. The beleaguered party had been on shaky ground earlier this year, as several MLAs under then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled against the party leadership. While the tally is yet to be finalised, the BJP appears poised to corner the lion's share of seats in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in Rajasthan's 21 districts.

The BJP has already begun celebrating their victory, with several prominent party leaders tweeting out congratulatory messages. "I thank the people of the rural areas of the state, farmers and women for their faith in the BJP. This victory is a symbol of faith in the Prime Minister of the village, poor, farmer and laborer," tweeted BJP president J P Nadda.