Rajasthan: Wedding in PPE kits after bride tests positive for COVID-19

Jaipur: It was an unusual marriage in Baran district of Rajasthan. Instead of wedding finery, the bride and groom were dressed head to toe in nondescript PPE kits. The pandit, too, officiated in the special suit and not his usual attire. The couple had a good reason to keep the wedding literally under the wraps as the bride had tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the wedding on Sunday.

Despite the protective overalls leaving the couple with little room to maneuver, they exchanged garlands in front of the local authorities at the Covid care centre in Kelwara area of Baran district, about 300 km south of Jaipur.

The only persons allowed at the wedding were the pandit, the bride’s father who performed the kanyadaan, the sub-divisional magistrate, the SHO of Kelwara police station and the block chief medical officer who ensured that full Covid protocol was followed.

All those present were duly wearing PPE kits,” said Baran deputy CMHO Dr Rajendra Meena. He said the bride’s uncle and aunt had tested positive and after contact tracing, the bride and her mother were found to be infected on Sunday.

He said the health department officials tried to contact them, so that the marriage could be put off. But the bride and her father, who live in Kishanganj block, had already left for Kelwara in neighbouring Shahbad block where the nuptials were to take place.

The officials reached the spot and tried to convince the family to put off the wedding but they said it could not be done. After that the district collector asked the SDM, SHO and block CMO to ensure the marriage was solemnised with all health protocols in attendance. The couple were taken to the Covid care centre, where they exchanged the wedding vows. The bride, her mother and the groom were admitted to the Covid care centre after the wedding.