Rajasthan: Kejriwal Rejects Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' Pitch; Says Elections Should Be Held Every 3 Months

Jaipur: Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has rejected the Central Government's idea of ​​a 'One Nation One Election' and said that elections should be held every three months so that leaders have to keep coming to the public.

'Leaders come to the public only at the time of elections. In our country, elections are held every sixth month, hence the leaders have to come to the public again and again. If elections are held once in five years, the cylinder will cost ₹5,000. The leaders will roam around the world and will come to the public once every five years,' said Kejriwal addressing a Town Hall program of his party in Jaipur on Monday.

AAP contesting elections in Rajasthan

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting elections in Rajasthan on all 200 assembly seats and this was his third visit to the state where he came to give 'Kejriwal's guarantees of free electricity, education, medical treatment, corruption-free state, permanent jobs, ₹1000 per month for all women and ₹ 1 crore to the families of the martyred army and police personnel.

AAP is part of the alliance of opposition parties at the national level and Kejriwal refrained from attacking the ruling Congress in Rajasthan. Both Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacked only the BJP.

Why is Modi asking for votes by pitching simultaneous polls?

He attacked PM Modi and said that after nine years in power, Modi has to seek votes on the slogan 'One Nation One Election'. ' Now you hold any number of elections. What does the public have to do with this? Modi ji has not done anything in nine years, that is why he is asking for votes on such slogans,' said Kejriwal adding that instead of One Election we should talk about One Nation One Education and One Treatment.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, he said that the PM is also working on one nation, one friend as all airports, power stations, etc. are going to only one friend. ' Elect a PM who works for 140 crore people, not for one friend,' said Kejriwal. He assured the people of Rajasthan to fulfill all the guarantees and said that he seeks votes only on performance.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann enumerated the works of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and said that Arvind Kejriwal does not make promises, he gives guarantees.

Notably, earlier the AAP held a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur and a Kisan Sammelan in Ganganagar, a district near the Punjab border.

