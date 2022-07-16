Jaipur: AAP to contest on all 200 seats of Rajasthan assembly

AAP has decided to contest all 200 assembly seats in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls |

Following the success of the winning formula of used in the Punjab elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest all 200 assembly seats in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls. The CM face will be from the state itself and the party will fight by showing the performance of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and the Kejriwal model.

The party has started its campaign in the state extensively and is working to strengthen the organization. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and in charge of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak said, "AAP is starting an election survey in the entire state." "It is starting with Panchayat and Ward Sampark Abhiyan. The party will contact social, political, and religious influential people. ‘The party gives tickets only based on the survey, therefore, like Punjab, the candidates who have good chances of winning and a good image will be given tickets,’ said Pathak."

Pathak emphasised "all states are different, so the process of contesting elections is also different but people and their basic problems are the same in every state. We don't need any Chanakya. We just need to raise the issues that are bothering the public. We have zero tolerance for corruption. In Delhi and Punjab, we have set an example by sacking the minister."



State election in-charge Vinay Mishra further said that the party had taken out the first Sambhag Yatra in Rajasthan and completed 692 meetings. "Now we are going to start Gram Panchayat Abhiyan. The target is to reach all the gram panchayats and wards. ‘People's confidence is increasing in the Aam Aadmi Party. There is a lot of energy in the people and they want to change", said Mishra