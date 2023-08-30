AAP Pitches For Arvind Kejriwal As PM Face Ahead Of INDIA Meet In Mumbai (WATCH)

AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

A day before the two-day meeting of Opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties meeting in Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party said that Arvind Kejriwal should be the Prime Ministerial (PM) face of the alliance. AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, speaking to news agency ANI, said that she and her party would want to see Arvind Kejriwal as the Prime Ministerial face as he done "commendable job" as Delhi CM and has made things welfare schemes work in Delhi even in the face of immense difficulties and inflation.

AAP's Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "If you ask me, I would want Arvind Kejriwal to be the Prime Ministerial candidate. Even in such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. There is free water, free education, free electricity, free bus rides for women, free pilgrimage for the elderly - still a surplus budget is presented. He raises people's issues and rises as a challenger."

Comments come a day before INDIA Bloc meeting in Mumbai

The comments by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes a day before the Opposition INDIA bloc parties will meet in Mumbai for the third time to deliberate on the strategy to take on BJP led NDA government in Centre before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Suspense and anticipation over PM Face in INDIA Bloc

As the all important 2024 Lok Sabha Elections inch closer, the anticipation and suspense as to who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc has only been growing with every passing day. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself made it clear that he would return as Prime Minister on next Independence Day to address the country as the PM, there has been no official word or even indication as to who would be the PM face of the Opposition's INDIA bloc. Observers attribute this to the fact that Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, and several other leaders of INDIA bloc parties harbour prime ministerial ambitions, which would make declaring PM candidate a tough task for INDIA bloc.

