Rajasthan: Kabir Café to Gilli-Danda, Pushkar is all set to welcome tourists

Jaipur: Pushkar, the city known for the Brahma Temple and Sarovar, is all set to welcome tourists from around the world at the Internationally renowned Pushkar Fair that will start on November 1.

Although the major attraction of the fair, the cattle trading, is missing this year as the cattlemen were not allowed to come here due to the Lumpy skin disease outbreak among cattle herds in the state, the religious and cultural events are already scheduled and the city is hoping for a grand fair this year, after two years of pandemic induced lockdowns.

The 9-day long fair will have all kinds of religious and cultural events to showcase the rich and colourful traditions of Rajasthan, right from the lightning of 1.25 lakh lamps on the Ghats of the Pushkar Sarovar to the Kabir Café -- which will be held for the first time -- as well as sports like Satoliya, Gilli-Danda and nature walks and performances of folk artists.

Sanjay Johri, Deputy Director of the Rajasthan Tourism Department, said, "Various programs will be held in the International Pushkar Kartik Mela 2022 with the aim of promoting tourism. New attractions have also been added to the programmes.

"60 to 70 folk artists have been invited to the Nature Walk and Spiritual Yatra. For the first time, Kabir Cafe will be organized. Along with this, traditional sports competitions like Satoliy and Gilli Danda will also take place. Besides this, helicopter rides and kite festivals are also included in the list of events."

He said that every day from morning until evening, domestic and foreign devotees and tourists will get a chance to participate in various events and have a closer look at the rich, colourful cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

These will be the major attractions:

The fair will start with flag hoisting and Nagada playing at the Mela ground on Tuesday, November 1, at 10 in the morning and end with Mahasnana on November 9 at Pushkar Sarovar.

The other attractions are the sand art festival, Mandana competition, Chak De Rajasthan football match between local and foreign tourists, Deepdan, Rangoli, Maha Aarti, Pushkar Abhishek and Candle Balloon (Make a Wish) at Pushkar Sarovar Ghat, cultural performances, Fire Work, nature walk Langdi Tang, Satoliya match and Gili Danda match between local and foreign players.

In addition, kabaddi matches, kite competitions, Rural Games, tug of war, Spiritual Walk, Shilpgram Handicraft Market, Bhajan Sandhya, Kabir Yatra and Kabir café, Lagaan Style Cricket Matches, Mustache Competition, Turban and Tilak competitions for foreign tourists, Matka Race, Photography Competition, Bollywood night, performances of Kala Jatha, Jail and Police Band are all scheduled to occur during the festival.