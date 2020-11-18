Rajasthan: In-laws chop off widow’s nose, tongue for saying no to remarriage

Jaipur

The in-laws of a 30-year-old widow allegedly chopped off her tongue and nose after she refused to remarry, the Rajasthan Police said. Victim Guddi is being treated in Jodhpur. The incident took place on Tuesday at Jagiron ki Dhani village in Pokran town of Jaisalmer district. Pokhran SHO Motaram said they have arrested accused Janu Khan and detained two others.

In his complaint, Guddi's brother Basheer Khan said his sister married Koje Khan in 2014. While Koje died a year later, Guddi’s in-laws were pressuring her to get married to another relative.

On Tuesday, Basheer said, around a dozen people from his sister’s in-laws side came to their home and attacked Guddi. They cut off her nose and tongue and broke her right hand. When their mother intervened, the attackers broke her hand as well.