Rajasthan High Court reader tested positive for COVID-19; hearing of all matters suspended till May 3

Rajasthan High Court has been suspended with immediate effect. Hearing of all matters in the Principal Seat at Jodhpur and Bench at Jaipur has been suspended till May 3.

A notification to this effect was issued on Saturday, April 25. However, imminently urgent cases would be heard through video conferencing by designated benches. As per the notification, this has been done for effective control and containment over the spread of coronavirus.

The move come soon after a reader in the Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur tested positive. The court building was sanitized and samples of the staff have been taken. Contact tracing is also being done to find out the people who have been in touch with the reader who has tested positive.

Meanwhile, 2061 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, while the death toll in the Rajasthan is 33.