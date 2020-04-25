Rajasthan HC lawyer appears in a vest; judge expresses anger, adjourns hearing

A lawyer who took the work from home provision of pleading cases has earned the ire of the Rajasthan High Court. At present due to the coronavirus pandemic, cases are being heard through video conferencing and during the hearing of an urgent case, an advocate appeared before the judge in a vest (baniyan).

Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma expressed deep anger at the attire of the advocate Ravindra Kumar Paliwal who was appearing for the petitioner. Hearing was adjourned till May 5 and an order was issued that all lawyers should appear for cases in proper uniform even during hearing through video conferences.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened before Justice SP Sharma’s court. Also, on April 7, an advocate appeared before his court, in a case being heard through video conferencing, dressed in a vest.