Rajasthan Govt To Bring New Legislation Against Forced Religious Conversions | IANS Pic

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government is planning to bring a new legislation against the forced religious conversions. The state government, through an affidavit filed two days ago, has informed the Supreme Court regarding this. The government has said that it currently lacks specific legislation addressing the issue of religious conversions but in the process to bring a new legislation.

Additional Advocate General, Shiv Mangal Sharma, representing the state in Supreme Court stated that the State of Rajasthan has filed the affidavit to apprise the Supreme Court that the State of Rajasthan does not have any specific legislation regarding conversion from one religion to another.

Although the State Government is strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by this Court and High Court of Rajasthan laid down in different cases. “The State of Rajasthan is in the process of bringing its legislation and until such time will strictly abide by the law on the subject, guidelines, or directions passed by this Court," said the government in affidavit.

The affidavit has been filled in connection with a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyaya in 2022 seeking directions to the Union and States to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion and religious conversion by intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits. Considering the petition, the Apex Court had sought the response of the Centre and states.

Notably, the Rajasthan legislative assembly had passed the Anti-conversion Bill in 2008, but it couldn't be enacted as the consent of the President on the passed Bill is still awaited. The consent of the District Magistrate was made mandatory for religious conversions in the passed Bill. Some penal provisions were also there in Bill.