Rajasthan Govt Removes Doctor Ashok Sharma From Udaipur Hospital For Making Reels During Duty Hours; Patients Break Down In Tears - VIDEO

Rajasthan Govt Removes Doctor Ashok Sharma From Udaipur Hospital For Making Reels During Duty Hours | X

Udaipur: The Rajasthan government has issued an APO (Awaiting Posting Order) to Dr. Ashok Sharma, who is the in-charge of Badgaon Satellite Hospital near Udaipur allegedly for making reels during treatment. Known for his exceptional rapport with patients and his strong social media presence, Dr. Sharma’s removal led to an outburst of grief among villagers, many of whom were seen crying. Videos show Dr. Sharma also in tears along with the patients.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Doctor Loved by Thousands

Dr. Sharma, who has over 3.10 lakh followers on Instagram, is well known in the region not just for his medical services but also for his frequent health-related reels and posts. Locals describe him as one of the few government doctors who is consistently available, approachable and deeply committed to rural healthcare.

Residents said, “Such dedicated doctors are extremely rare in the government system.” Another villager emotionally remarked, “People don’t cry this much even when someone dies, but today they’re crying for their doctor.”

Why He Was APO’d?

According to the health department, Dr. Sharma’s reassignment comes after multiple complaints:

1. Allegations of making Instagram reels during duty hours.

2. Failure to act on an illegally run medical store operating near the hospital - a facility later shut down by the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

3. Longstanding complaints of arriving late and showing negligence during duty, as stated by CMHO Dr. Ashok Aditya.

4. The Medical Department’s Joint Secretary, Nisha Meena, issued the official order on Friday, directing Dr. Sharma to report to Jaipur headquarters.

Doctor Responds on Social Media

Soon after receiving the APO notice, Dr. Sharma shared two posts on his social media account. In one video, he said he did not understand “what mistake” led to his removal.

A second video showed him treating patients at the Badgaon hospital, where he said, “Some patients were still waiting, so I came. My order has come. I’ll be here till Monday - get your treatment done.”

Illegal Clinics Under Scrutiny

The controversy also highlights a parallel issue: two illegal medical shops operating in front of the hospital. A recent raid by the CMHO revealed that unqualified individuals were prescribing medicines and even admitting patients. The clinics were subsequently shut down and notices were issued to the operators.

Public Outcry and Calls for Reconsideration

The APO has triggered strong reactions across Udaipur district and social media platforms. With government doctors already in short supply, especially in rural belts, residents are urging authorities to reverse the decision and reinstate Dr. Sharma.

The case has now reached the stage of a departmental inquiry, with findings to be forwarded to the state government. Final action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

For now, Badgaon village finds itself without its most trusted doctor and the emotional scenes from outside the hospital underscore just how deeply he had influenced the community he served.