 ‘Why Not Assam?’: Mamata Banerjee Tells Supreme Court West Bengal Is Being Singled Out Ahead Of Elections
‘Why Not Assam?’: Mamata Banerjee Tells Supreme Court West Bengal Is Being Singled Out Ahead Of Elections

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Supreme Court challenging the SIR process, warning it could cause mass disenfranchisement. Questioning the timing ahead of elections, she asked, “Why Not Assam?” The court acknowledged concerns but noted Aadhaar’s limitations. The hearing, involving sharp exchanges with the Election Commission, was ongoing at publication.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court to argue a petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, alleging it could lead to “large-scale disenfranchisement” due to what she termed the Election Commission of India’s “opaque, hasty, unconstitutional and illegal actions.”

Addressing the Bench in person, Banerjee said she belonged to the state and was grateful for the court’s kindness. However, she remarked that when justice is “crying behind closed doors,” it creates a perception that justice is not being delivered anywhere. The Chief Minister informed the court that six letters had been sent to the Election Commission and described herself as a “bonded labourer,” stressing that her fight was not for her political party but for a broader public cause.

Chief Justice of India noted that the State of West Bengal had already filed a petition and was represented by senior counsel, including Kapil Sibal, who earlier highlighted procedural challenges and apprehensions about the exclusion of bona fide residents.

Banerjee argued that the SIR process appeared designed primarily for deletion of names. She cited cases where women who moved after marriage faced mismatches in surnames, while migrant and poor families were vulnerable to removal over “logical discrepancies.”

Banerjee added that residents felt relieved after the court indicated Aadhaar could be accepted as one of the valid documents. She contended that while domicile and caste certificates are permitted in other states, Bengal was being singled out on the eve of elections.

“Four states are going to polls. Why, after 24 years, what was the hurry to do this in three months? During harvesting season, when people are travelling… more than 100 people died… BLOs died, many are hospitalised. WHY NOT ASSAM?” she asked.

The Chief Minister further alleged that Electoral Registration Officers had effectively been stripped of their authority and replaced by 8,300 micro observers drawn from BJP-ruled states, who she claimed were deleting names without proper verification. She also said Form 6 filings were not being allowed, resulting in lakhs of deletions and even living individuals being declared dead, calling the process “anti-women.”

The Chief Justice observed that a practical solution could be worked out and directed the state to furnish, by Monday, a list of Group B officers who could be made available for the exercise.

