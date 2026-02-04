 High Voltage Drama Outside Parliament: War Of Words Between Rahul Gandhi, Ravneet Bittu As LoP Calls Him 'Traitor Friend' | VIDEO
High drama unfolded outside Parliament on Wednesday when Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu exchanged sharp words near Makar Dwar. Gandhi referred to Bittu as a “traitor friend” over his switch from Congress to BJP, while Bittu hit back, calling Gandhi “desh ke dushman,” amid protests by suspended opposition MPs.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
X/@ANI

After days of high-voltage drama inside the Lok Sabha, tensions spilled outside Parliament on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu got into in a sharp exchange of words near Makar Dwar.

The confrontation unfolded as Congress MPs, suspended from the Lok Sabha, were protesting outside Parliament. As Bittu walked past the protesters, Rahul Gandhi allegedly referred to him as a “traitor”, triggering a heated verbal spat between the two leaders.

Rahul Gandhi was heard saying, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face,” in an apparent reference to Bittu, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024.

Gandhi further offered to shake hands with the Union Minister, remarking, “Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress).”

Ravneet Singh Bittu refused to shake hands and responded sharply, calling Rahul Gandhi “Desh ke dushman” (enemy of the state).

The exchange reportedly began after Bittu commented on the protesting MPs, saying, “They are sitting as if they won a war.”

Earlier in the day, suspended opposition MPs were seen protesting outside Parliament holding placards reading “PM is compromised.” Rahul Gandhi had made similar allegations while addressing the media over the India–US trade agreement.

Eight Opposition Members Suspended from LS

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget Session for allegedly violating House rules and throwing papers at the Speaker’s chair during protests. The disruption followed Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on referring to the 2020 India–China standoff in eastern Ladakh.

