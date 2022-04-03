Rajasthan govt is working with appeasement, failed in every aspect of law & order: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Karauli clashes

Union Minister and Rajasthan MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday slammed Ashok Ghelot led government for Karauli clashes and said that the state govt is working with appeasement and has failed in every aspect of law & order.

Many people have been injured in the violence that took place in Karauli following the stone-pelting during a 'Shobha Yatra'.

Gajendra Singh said, "It's a matter of concern for the people of Rajasthan the way the state govt is working with appeasement & has failed in every aspect of law & order."

He also added that police morale has completely plummeted and is under political pressure.

Further he said, "This case (Karauli stone-pelting) must be investigated, guilty and the people who provide protection to them must not be spared."

"Attack on people who were celebrating 'bhartiya nav-varsha' in India is worrisome," the Rajasthan MP said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of Karauli clashes irrespective of their community so that everyone gets a message that only the rule of law will prevail in Rajasthan.

"I have talked to the Director-General of Police about the incident. I have urged him to take strict action against the perpetrators of the clashes irrespective of their community so that a message goes to all that only rule of law will prevail in Rajasthan," said Gehlot while addressing the press conference.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 to 12 am on April 4.

Many people were injured in the incident, of which 27 were treated and sent home, 10 are undergoing treatment in the hospital and 3 seriously injured were referred to Jaipur.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:09 PM IST