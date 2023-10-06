Rajasthan: Govt Announces Three New Districts Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: Before the implementation of the legislative assembly election model code of conduct in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was busy making big announcements. On Friday he announced the formation of three more new districts in Rajasthan. Now Kuchaman City, Sujangarh and Malpura will be new districts of Rajasthan. Gehlot government had recently formed 19 new districts, now by adding new three districts, there will be a total of 53 districts in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced three new districts at the Gau Seva Sammelan in Jaipur on Friday.

Demand for a separate district in state

'People of Kuchaman and Nawan areas were demanding a separate district. The MLA of Sujangarh and the local people have also demanding this for a long time. There were protests and demonstrations for this. Those who are protesting elsewhere should present their demands before the Ramlubhaya Committee constituted to suggest the formation of new districts,' said Gehlot.

There is not much time left for the election code of conduct to be implemented in the state. In such a situation, it seems a bit difficult for districts to come into existence during Gehlot's current tenure. As per the experts, the process of notifying the boundaries of new districts will take time while the Model Code of Conduct for legislative assembly election may be announced at any time now. But the party may get political benefit from it in the elections as it will diffuse the agitations in the concerned areas.

Of the three districts announced by Gehlot, Kuchaman City was included in the recently formed 19 districts named Didwana Kuchaman. Now Kuchaman City has been made a separate district. Both Kuchaman and Didwana had been part of the Nagaur district.

Similarly, Sujangarh has been a part of Churu district. Sujangarh is a big business centre also.

New district Malpura is the largest tehsil of Tonk district. The movement to make Malpura a district has been going on for the last 200 days.

Welfare of Gig workers

Apart from announcing new districts, the Gehlot government has decided to give ₹5000 to each of the Gig workers working for online shopping and transport portals. The amount will be credited to their bank accounts for their uniforms, helmets and shoes.

Notably, Rajasthan is the first state to enact legislation for the welfare of Gig workers.

Gehlot has also announced a 90 per cent subsidy for a monthly pass for female daily commuters in government buses.

