Rajasthan government goes Hindutva way, to collaborate for one week long Bhagwat Katha

Jaipur: The Congress government of Rajasthan is going the Hindutava way and collaborating for one week long Bhagwat Katha in Jaipur. The event will be organized in the temple that comes under the Devasthan department of the government. ‘We are collaborating for Bhagwat Katha for the prosperity and well being of the state’, said Shakuntala Rawat the minister for Devasthan in the state government.

The one week long Bhagwat Katha will start from March 1st on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Shakuntala Rawat said ‘The event is being organized by some private people and Devasthan department is involved in the way that it is being organized in a temple that comes under the department. This is helping us to renovate the temple as more people will come here and we are planning some more events like this in other districts also.’

It is to mention here that the Department of Devasthan in Rajasthan has control over more than 10 thousand temples in Rajasthan and out of the state. The government used to fund these temples for their maintenance and regular Puja and Aarti.

Such religious events were routine in the Bjp regime as the government used to release special funds for events like Sahastraghat in temples of the Devasthan department, but the Congress government is doing it for the first time and the move is also being considered as an exercise to change the political narrative for the Congress.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:18 PM IST