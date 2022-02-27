23 more students of Rajasthan returned from War hit Ukraine today.

Already over 3 dozen students of Rajasthan had returned to their home state in the last couple of days.

The office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that a group of 470 Indian students arrived in India today through special flights today of whom 23 students were from Rajasthan.

"Out of the 23 students Rajasthan students, 14 students landed at the Mumbai airport while 9 arrived at the Delhi airport", he said.

After the return of the Rajasthan students, Birla enquired about the well-being of the returned students.

Office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi and Kota had opened a helpline for the aide of the stranded Rajasthan students in Ukraine which is running round the clock.

Speaker Om Birla had also talked to the higher-ups about the return of the Indian students. Birla is in contact with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:20 PM IST