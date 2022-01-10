Rajasthan: Gehlot govt imposes Sunday curfew, shuts schools till January 30 amid COVID-19 surge

Jaipur: The situation of Covid-19 is getting worse in Rajasthan and the state government has put more curbs to control the spread of infection. As per new guidelines issued on Sunday night, there will be a curfew on Sundays and schools to remain shut till January 30. In the meantime, the tally of active cases reached 19,467 with 5,660 new cases being reported including 27 cases at CM residence.



The pandemic has spread to all 33 districts of the state and the situation has become such that the government has to amend its guideline for the third time in a week.



According to new guidelines, the schools up to Class-12th in cities will remain shut till January 30. Earlier, the government decided to shut Classes up to 8th till January 17 in Jaipur and Jodhpur municipal areas. With the rise in cases, the government has recommended that children below 15 years of age should study from home.



The state government has also imposed a curfew on Sundays that will start from 11 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday while the self-disciplinary curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am daily.



All religious places will open till 8 pm and there will be a ban on offering garlands, prasad (sweets), Chadar, or any other offerings. The restaurants and clubs will be permitted till 10 pm with 50% sitting capacity. The shops and malls will close at 8 pm.



In the meantime, the pandemic has spread to all 33 districts of the state with maximum cases in Jaipur. The other districts like Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dausa Jodhpur, Kota, Pali and Udaipur are also reporting more than 100 cases every day.



One of the most secured places the CM residence had also reported 27 cases on Sunday. CM Ashok Gehlot and his son Vaibhav Gehlot are already infected.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:38 PM IST