Rajasthan: Four arrested by Nagaur Police for shooting petrol pump owner

A petrol pump owner was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday by unidentified miscreants who also snatched a bag containing cash from him and decamped.

The incident occurred in the parking of a commercial building where the victim Nikhil Gupta (36) had gone to deposit the collection amount in a bank on Sikar Road.

Gupta was the owner of a petrol pump. He had gone to AU apartment, in which the bank's branch is located, to deposit the collection amounts of Saturday and Sunday.

Soon after he alighted from his car in the parking, the accused attacked him and snatched the bag, containing the cash, from him.

Security guards and others came to his rescue and informed the police. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

