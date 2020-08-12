Watch: Rajasthan Congress leader Manish Yadav wades into deep water to help citizen in Jaipur

During the heavy downpour which flooded the streets of Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur on Tuesday, Congress leader Manish Yadav was spotted aiding a man whose bike had got stuck in the water.
Check out the video here:
Yadav had contested from Shahpura assembly seat in Jaipur district in 2018 assembly election and lost to Congress rebel. He is former national secretary of Congress's student wing - NSUI.
Heavy rains occurred in several parts of Rajasthan including state capital Jaipur on Monday and Tuesday.
Due to a sudden change in weather, Jaipur received heavy rainfall late evening on Monday and also on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging on roads at Ajmeri Gate, Chhoti Chaupad, Ramganj, C-Scheme, Bais Godown, Civil Lines, Sodala, Rambagh, Tonk Road.
According to the department, the maximum and minimum temperatures also dropped due to the rains in the state. The maximum temperature in most places of the state was recorded between 38 and 31.6 degree Celsius, with the minimum being between 23.5 and 29.1 degree Celsius at all major places.
(With inputs from PTI)
