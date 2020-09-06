Happy Birthday Sachin Pilot: Five things you probably did not know about the politician

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had made headlines earlier this year amid a rift with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 19 Congress MLAs including Pilot had rebelled against the state government, which in turn prompted his dismissal from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and speculation that he might join the BJP.
The war or words was eventually resolved after a meeting between Pilot and the party high command. Since then, with the rift in the party resolved, Pilot has made his way back to the Congress fold, and all seems to be back to normal.
But what do you know about Sachin Pilot beyond the fact that he is a Congress leader or that he was the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan?
Here, we've put together a list of five factoids that you may not know about the politician.
1. He has a double MBA from IMT Ghaziabad and Wharton Business School. Prior to joining politics, he had worked with the BBC in Delhi and with General Motors.
2. He became the youngest MP in India at the age of 26 after winning from the Dausa constituency in 2004. In 2009, he had defeated BJP's Kiran Maheshwari by a margin of 76,000 votes to win the Ajmer seat.
3. He is related to Omar Abdullah by marriage. Sachin Pilot had married former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's sister, Sara Abdullah Pilot in 2004. The couple have two children, Aaraan and Vehaan Pilot.
4. Pilot is not his family name. Sachin Pilot's father the late Rajeshwar Prasad Singh Bidhuri had been a Congress leader and a MP from Dausa in Rajasthan. He had been an Air Force pilot before resigning in 1979 to join politics and it was around this time that he took the name 'Pilot'.
5. He is also part of the Territorial Army. Pilot had followed in his father's footsteps, becoming the first Union Minister to be commissioned as a regular officer of the 124 TA Battalion of the Sikh Regiment. The TA is the country's second line of defence after the regular Indian Army.
