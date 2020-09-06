Happy Birthday Sachin Pilot: Five things you probably did not know about the politician

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had made headlines earlier this year amid a rift with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 19 Congress MLAs including Pilot had rebelled against the state government, which in turn prompted his dismissal from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and speculation that he might join the BJP.

The war or words was eventually resolved after a meeting between Pilot and the party high command. Since then, with the rift in the party resolved, Pilot has made his way back to the Congress fold, and all seems to be back to normal.

But what do you know about Sachin Pilot beyond the fact that he is a Congress leader or that he was the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan?