Rajasthan: Five, Including Toddler From Gujarat Killed In SUV Crash On Bharatmala Road In Bikaner

Five people, including a child, tragically lost their lives in a road accident on the Bharatmala highway near Rasisar village in Nokha, Bikaner, on Friday morning. The victims, who hailed from Kutch, Gujarat, were returning from attending a wedding in Sriganganagar when their SUV collided with a truck.

The ill-fated SUV, carrying a family from Kutch, Gujarat, was returning from attending a wedding in Sriganganagar when it rammed into the back of a truck. The impact was devastating, claiming the lives of all five passengers on board.

Identified as Dr Prateek Chavda, his wife Dr Hetal Prateek Chavda, their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Naisa; Karan Krishna Kasta, and his wife Poojaben Karan Kasta, the family was reportedly on their way back home after celebrating a joyous occasion. Their journey, however, was cut short by this sudden and heartbreaking accident.

The accident occurred around the wee hours of Friday, according to ASI Shambhu Singh Rathore of the Nokha Police Station. The SUV, which was returning from Sriganganagar, Gujarat, rammed into the back of a truck. Initial investigations suggest that the family was traveling back to attend a wedding in Sriganganagar.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam and Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Pyarelal Shivaran rushed to the scene and oversaw the rescue and recovery operations. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Nokha Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"This is a heartbreaking incident, and our deepest condolences go out to the families of the deceased," said SP Tejaswini Gautam. "We are investigating the cause of the accident and will take all necessary action."

The Bharatmala Pariyojana is a massive infrastructure project that aims to improve India's road network. While the project is expected to boost economic growth and connectivity, concerns about road safety have also been raised. This tragic accident highlights the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures on highways.