MP: 2 More Youths Die During Treatment In Alot Car Accident; Death Toll Rises To 5

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Two more persons who were severely injured in a road accident reported on Monday late night at Chowkkheda Intersection on Neemuch by-pass succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Udaipur.

With this total number of casualties in the accident raised to five as three persons already died on the spot after their speeding car rammed into the truck moving ahead while they were heading towards Sanwaliya Sethji temple in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan after attending a friend’s wedding ceremony at Thamguradia village.

Those who died on Thursday include, Shailendra Patidar, 22, and Sanjay Patidar, 23, while the condition of Rajesh Patidar, 20, is improving.

Both Shailendra and Sanjay were referred to Udaipur after the accident, while Rajesh who was sitting in the rear seat was the only person in a conscious state after the accident.

The collision was so severe that it caused significant damage to both vehicles. The impact left three of the occupant’s dead on the spot, while three others in the car were left with serious injuries, requiring immediate medical attention.

