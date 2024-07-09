Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari To Present State Budget On July 10

Jaipur: With the budget session of the Rajasthan Assembly underway, a comprehensive state budget will be presented by the state's Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday, July 10.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari said that the budget has been prepared while keeping all the sections in mind.

"A double-engine government has been formed in the state, so we will try our best to live up to the expectations of the people. Good work has been done on the budget. There are big announcements for every section," she said.

आज सचिवालय स्थित कार्यालय में वित्तीय वर्ष 2024-25 के बजट को अंतिम रूप दिया।



इस दौरान अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव वित्त अखिल अरोरा जी, शासन सचिव वित्त (बजट) देबाशीष पृष्टी जी, शासन सचिव वित्त (राजस्व) के. के पाठक जी, शासन सचिव वित्त (व्यय) नरेश कुमार ठकराल जी एवं निदेशक (बजट) बृजेश… pic.twitter.com/coQDmJTYmF — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) July 9, 2024

#WATCH | Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari today finalised the revised budget of the state for the year 2024-25 with the Budget team.



The budget of the Rajasthan government will be presented in the state Assembly on July 10.



(Video source: Diya… pic.twitter.com/GQk3wNEW18 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 9, 2024

It may be noted that the Rajasthan Budget comes at a time when the BJP lost 11 out of 25 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and thus it is being hoped that the announcements will be done keeping in mind the upcoming by-elections to five seats.

Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary On Upcoming State Budget

Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary spoke on the upcoming budget and said, "A bill will be introduced to make sure that the water being used is recycled in the same ratio. A bill will also be introduced to ensure that water being used for purposes like cleaning is STP-treated."

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary says, "...A bill will be introduced to make sure that the water being used is recycled in the same ratio...A bill will also be introduced to ensure that water being used for purposes like cleaning is STP-treated...To… pic.twitter.com/IhcY4MC3I9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 9, 2024

"To increase awareness among the public to save water, campaigns will be launched, brand ambassadors will be appointed. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has set up a target of planting 7 crore plants," he added.

Minister Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary said, "There is no shortage of funds with the government with regard to the department of drinking water in Rajasthan. Not only by bringing the law, but the common people will also have to pay attention to water conservation. Our government and the Chief Minister have set a target of planting 7 crore saplings in Rajasthan this monsoon."

"MNREGA workers will also be given employment to ensure that at least 5 crore out of 7 crore plants remain alive. One MNREGA worker will be employed to take care of 100 plants, which will also provide employment to people," he further said.

Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa On The Budget

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also spoke about the budget that will be presented in the State Assembly on Wednesday and said, "The opposition is strong in Rajasthan. There is no hope from the budget of the current government, our MLAs will surround the government on every issue within the assembly."

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, who reached Jaipur airport, also gave a statement on the upcoming state budget and said, "We do not have any special expectations. Looking at the tenure of the Rajasthan government till now, we do not have any expectations from the budget."

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives of industry and social sectors, as part of the budget preparation exercise.

Sitharaman will present her seventh Budget on July 23. This would be the first full budget of Modi 3.0 which is going to set the path for Vikshit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.