Bhajan Lal Sworn In As New Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari & Prem Chand Bairwa Take Oath As DY. CMs In Presence of PM Modi, Other BJP Leaders

BHAJAN LAL TAKES OATH | ANI

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister. The oath taking ceremony was held in Jaipur on Friday. Along with Sharma, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, who were named as deputy chief ministers in the recently held BJP legislature party meeting were also sworn in. The three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of different states attended the ceremony in front of the iconic Albert Hall.

#WATCH | BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/XikKYL7T3w — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

All three will be administered the oath of office by Governor Kalraj Mishra.

BJP leader Diya Kumari takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/N8OrzgWcUr — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

PM Modi and BJP top Brass present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Nitin Gadkari, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Ghlot, Vasundhara Raje, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and other leaders are present at the swearing-in ceremony in Jaipur.

Massive security arrangements made

Massive security and sitting arrangements were made at the venue where a large number of people are likely to witness the ceremony. All main roads leading to the venue were decorated with posters and banners of various central government welfare schemes as well as the leaders' cutouts.