 UP Man Gets Trapped In Leopard Cage While Attempting To Steal Goat Used As Bait In Bahraich
The Forest Department had set up multiple traps in the area after a leopard attack two days earlier killed a woman. Live goats were placed inside the cages as bait to prevent further human-wildlife conflict.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

A bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district when a man accidentally trapped himself inside a cage set up by the Forest Department to catch a leopard. The incident took place in Umri village under Fakharpur police station limits.

According to villagers, Pradeep Kumar, a resident of the same village, allegedly sneaked towards the cage late at night with the intention of stealing the goat tied inside as bait. Tempted by the sight of the goat, he reportedly entered the cage. As soon as he stepped inside, the cage’s automatic door shut behind him, leaving him trapped.

Pradeep tried repeatedly to open the door but failed. After struggling for several minutes, he took out his mobile phone and called acquaintances for help. On receiving the information, villagers rushed to the spot and alerted the Forest Department. A forest team arrived shortly after, unlocked the cage, and freed him.

Once released, Pradeep claimed he had only gone near the cage to “check whether it was functioning properly” and to ensure the goat was safe. Villagers, however, responded to his explanation with silent smiles.

DFO Ram Singh Yadav termed the incident “humorous but extremely risky.” He warned that the heavy cage door could have caused serious injuries if it had fallen on him, and the situation could have turned fatal if the leopard had been nearby. He reiterated the department’s appeal to locals to stay away from the cages, noting that interference hampers rescue operations.

