Rajasthan: Factionalism in BJP as party takes disciplinary action against leaders for arbitrary statements

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP is following Congress in factionalism matters as the party’s state leadership and party members believed to be close to former CM Vasundhara Raje seem to be face to face once again. The state party leadership has commenced disciplinary action on leaders who are issuing arbitrary statements. In the meantime, a letter written 22 years ago by state party president Satish Poonia to the then party president is getting viral. It is a resignation letter of Poonia from the post of state head of the party’s youth wing in which he had alleged some of the senior party leaders of betraying him on the issue of the parliamentary ticket.

"Coming out of a letter written 22 years ago is like Ajab Siysat Ki Gajab Kahani" tweeted Satish Poonia raising questions on the relevance of this letter at this point. He said that he raised his voice on the party forum and the party has given him important responsibilities after that.

Sources in the party say that the letter coming out at this time may be a fall out of a show-cause notice issued by the party's state leadership to a former minister Rohitashv Sharma who is believed to be a Vasundhara Raje loyalist. The notice was given on some of the alleged statements against the party by him and it was seen as the commencement of the party’s disciplinary action against leaders issuing arbitrary statements.

The reaction of Rohitashav Sharma is giving ground to this presumption and while commenting on Poonia’s letter, he said that one cannot teach a lesson of discipline to others who himself had broken it in the first place.

It is to note that some of the Raje’s close associates had claimed that Vasundhra Raje is the only alternative in the party in Rajasthan and these statements were countered by not only Satish Poonia, but the leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and in charge of the state unit Arun Singh by saying that it is the party’s parliamentary board who decides the party face.