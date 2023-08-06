Rajasthan: Drunk And Allegedly Hallucinating 60-Year-Old Kills Elderly Tribal Woman In Udaipur; Shocking Visual Surfaces

Twitter

Disturbing visuals showing a 60-year-old man attacking an 85-year-old woman with an umbrella in Rajasthan’s Udaipur surfaced on social media on Sunday. The brutal thrashing of the elderly woman, identified as Kalki Bai Gameti, took her life.

What is more shocking is that people who appear to record the video standing nearby did not step in to help the woman. As per reports, the police have taken four individuals into custody in connection with the crime.

In the video, the attacker can be seen sitting next to the woman, telling her that he follows Lord Shiva and that he was sent by him. He suddenly punches her with great force on her chest, causing her to fall to the ground. He then drags her by her hair, and in another part of the clip, he hits her on the head with the umbrella.

(Warning: Disturbing and graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is advised)

This terrible incident took place in the Gogunda tehsil of Udaipur, which is a remote and hilly area mostly inhabited by tribal communities. The elderly woman was on her way to someone's house nearby when she was confronted by Pratap Singh. During the incident, there was another man present at the scene, as mentioned by Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan. The two people who recorded the video were minors.

The man thought he could kill the woman & bring her back to life: Police

The man responsible for the attack, Pratap Singh, was visibly drunk and hallucinating at the time, as the police have stated. Another person tried to intervene and stop him, but Singh didn't listen and continued to harm the woman with the umbrella. According to the police, Singh was heavily drunk and not thinking clearly when he encountered the woman. He believed he was some kind of reincarnation of Lord Shiva and had a misguided notion that he could kill the woman and bring her back to life.

The police have dismissed rumors that the motive behind the attack was the suspicion of the woman being a witch. They have determined it was a random and senseless act of violence, likely influenced by the accused's hallucinations and delusions.

