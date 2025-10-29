Rajasthan Departments To Start & End Workday With Patriotic Tunes: Minister Madan Dilwar - VIDEO

Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar | X

Jaipur: The offices of Panchayati Raj, School, and Sanskrit Education departments in Rajasthan will begin each working day with the National Anthem and conclude with the National Song. Such an announcement has been made by the minister of these departments, Madan Dilwar.

Dilwar, who earlier banned the use of mobile phones by the teachers during school hours, has connected recitation of the national anthem and national song with the attendance of the employees and said that attendance will only be recorded for employees who are present during both.

“This step is not just a formality but an effort to put national pride and administrative discipline into practice,” said the minister to the media.

Such a practice was started in the municipal corporation of Jaipur in 2018 as well but couldn't last for long and stopped as soon as the change of regime in the corporation.

Besides this, the minister Dilwar has announced to introduce a common uniform for students in both government and private schools.

Dilawar said that all students will now wear the same uniform, and ties will no longer be a part of it.

"Tie is a Western concept. In Indian dressing, there is no place for the tie. The pant shirt too is not strictly Indian, but it has been accepted now. Besides this, children often face discomfort wearing ties in the heat. Hence, the new uniform will be simple, practical, and comfortable,” said Dilawar.

He emphasized that the initiative aims to bridge the gap between government and private schools.