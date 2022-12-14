Rajasthan: Dargah Diwan of Ajmer wants a Balakot like action against China

Ajmer Dargah | ANI

Jaipur: Syed Zainul Abedin, the Diwan of Ajmer’s Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti's dargah wants a Balakot kind of action against China.

In a statement, the Dargah Diwan said ‘China keeps trying to infiltrate the Indian border. We are proud that our braveheart army does not let them succeed. To put an end to this nefarious act of China, India must teach China a lesson like Balakot.

I salute our army: Dargah Diwan

He said that India has always been emphasizing peace and cordial relations with its neighboring countries, but neighboring countries should not consider it as a weakness. ‘Today India can go to any extent to protect its borders and Balakot is an example of this. China should keep in mind that this is the new India’, said Dargah Diwan.



He said that he salutes the Indian soldiers stationed in Tawang who drove out the Chinese army by teaching them the right lesson. Our prayers are always with the brave soldiers, the entire nation stands with the Indian Army.