WATCH: Video from 2021 clash between Indian, Chinese soldiers goes viral amid recent Dec 9 Tawang sector clash

Video from 2021 clash between Indian, Chinese soldiers goes viral amid Dec 9 Tawang clash | ANI representative pic

An old video of Indian and Chinese soldiers clashing in the Tawang sector has emerged on social media amid the recent skirmish between the two sides in the Tawang sector, in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The video is reportedly from 2021 and not from the recent clash.

Indian soldiers are seen beating up the Chinese soldiers who are standing on a terrain slope. A jawan who is taking the video is talking in punjabi and giving instructions to the Indian soldiers. Some jawans are even seen throwing bricks at the Chinese side. In the over 2-minute clip of the clash the jawans beat up the Chinese side so bad that they are forced to retreat. At the end the jawans are seen hooting and celebrating their victory.

As per an NDTV report, the Indian Army has firmly said that this video is not from the recent December 9 clash.

The recent Tawang sector clash

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

The walk-off in Rajya Sabha

As many as 17 opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha accusing the government of not holding a discussion over the December 9 clashes between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector.

Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party were among the 17 parties that walked out from the House during 'Zero Hour'.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge among other Opposition leaders raised the issue to hold a detailed discussion on the clash when the House assembled for the day and Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed 'Zero Hour' so that parliamentarians could raise their issues.

As the Opposition's demand to hold the discussion on the India-China border clash was not allowed by the Chair, the 17 parties staged the walkout.