Rajasthan: Dalit woman raped, set on fire in Barmer

Woman in Rajasthan set afire after rape, dies

A 30-year-old woman allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Barmer, Rajasthan died during treatment late on Friday night at a government hospital in Jodhpur. The police have arrested the accused identified as Shakur Khan.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Pachpadra block of the ​​Barmer district.

Accused poured chemicals on victim

According to the FIR lodged by the deceased woman’s husband, the woman was alone at home on Thursday, when the accused Shakur Khan, broke into the house and raped her. Hearing the cries of the victim, a neighbor reached the spot to rescue her but the accused poured acid-like chemicals on her and set on fire, and escaped from the spot.

The victim suffered 40 percent burn injuries in the assault. She was first admitted to a government hospital in Balotra and was later referred to Jodhpur, where she died during treatment late Friday night.

Husband alleges FIR was lodged only after case got critical

It is also alleged by the husband that police initially avoided filing an FIR and was lodged only after the case became critical. However, police refuted the allegation and said that the information was received at around 3.30 am and the FIR was lodged in the wee hours of Friday.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) 376 (punishment for rape ), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 450 (house trespass to commoffensence punishable with imprisonment for life), and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

BJP MP condemns the incident

Pachpadra DSP Madanlal Meena said the accused Shakur (30) has been arrested. The woman died late at night during treatment in Jodhpur. The entire matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, BJP member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister of agriculture and farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary, condemned the incident. “The incident of raping a Dalit married woman in Balotra and burning her with acid is a black spot on Rajasthan along with the entire region and evidence of poor law and order situation in the state,” he said.

Legal actions demanded against accused

Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal said, “The incident of raping an SC woman in Barmer’s Pachpadra police station area and burning her with inflammable substance is extremely shameful, such acts are indicating that there is no fear of law among the criminals.” He demanded the strictest legal action against the accused.

On getting information about the incident, a large number of people gathered outside the private hospital on Friday and demanded compensation.

Congress MLA from Pachpadra Madan Prajapat reached the hospital and consoled the family members. At the same time, while removing the crowd from outside the hospital, there was a scuffle between the police and the BJP workers.