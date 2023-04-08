Bhopal: Man arrested for raping 18-year-old daughter in Kamla Nagar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year-old mentally challenged daughter in Kamla Nagar on Saturday.

Station House officer (SHO) of Kamla Nagar police station, Anil Vajpayee said that the accused is a daily wage labourer, who resided with his mentally-challenged daughter in Kamla Nagar. The police learnt that the accused had separated from his wife three years ago.

On Friday night, the neighbours heard the girl's scream. When they went to his house, the girl told them that his father had outraged her modesty. She further alleged that his father had tried to rape her earlier too.

Her neighbours took her to the Kamla Nagar police station and registered a complaint against the accused father. The police swung into action immediately and arrested the accused under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

The identity of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the survivor.