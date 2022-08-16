Rajasthan Dalit boy death: Sachin Pilot, other ministers rush to Jalore to meet family of deceased

Nine-year-old Indra Kumar Meghwal died on Saturday after he was allegedly beaten up by the teacher for touching a water pot in the school |

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other ministers of the state are on their way to Jalore to meet the family of the nine-year-old Dalit boy who died after being beaten up by his school teacher.

CM Ashok Gehlot has also rushed senior cabinet ministers and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to Jalore.

“The death of a student due to assault by a teacher in a private school in Jalore is a shocking incident. We have to end these evils prevalent in society,” Pilot had tweeted.

Ensuring quick and appropriate action, Pilot said, "The government is taking appropriate action and will do so in the future as well."

"We have to put an end to incidents like Jalore. We have to assure the people of Dalit society that we stand with them," he added.

Nine-year-old Indra Kumar Meghwal died on Saturday (Ausgut 13) after he was allegedly beaten up by the teacher for touching a water pot in the school. The accused teacher, Chail Singh (40) has been arrested.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased boy. The CM has further announced to hand over the case to the case officer scheme for speedy investigation and ensured swift probe into the case.

The Rajasthan government and CM Gehlot have faced criticism from the opponent over the incident. Targetting Gehlot, BJP had said that such incidents happen when the state government and chief minister are weak.

The BSP also condemned the incident and said it will give representations addressed to the President.

The Jalore Police has charged the teacher with murder and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

