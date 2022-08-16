Kashmir: Fresh attack on 2 Pandits in Shopian; one dead, one injured

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Kashmiri Pandit brothers attacked; one dead, one injured | Twitter

The fresh attack comes amid a spate of targeted killings in the J&K valley over the past few months in which both the Kashmiri Pandits of the valley and other civilians have been targeted. Today’s attack comes amid outcry over Kashmiri Pandits being targeted.

Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar, the victims, were brothers from the village of Chotigam. They came under attack in an apple orchard in the Shopian neighbourhood of Chotipora. Sunil Kumar, who had been shot twice, eventually passed away due to his injuries.

#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 16, 2022

On May 31, A school teacher from Jammu - Rajni Bala, who belonged to Jammu’s Samba district was shot dead causing a major uproar among Kashmiri Pandits, who threatened to undertake mass migration from the valley if they were not relocated to safe places.

Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 16, 2022

Omar Abdullah reacts

Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family: Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

Two weeks back school teacher was shot dead

Just two weeks before the attack at the school, On May 12, a gunman had stormed into a government office in Kashmir’s Chadoora town and shot at a Kashmiri Hindu employee, Rahul Bhat who died immediately.

Earlier labourer from Bihar was shot

Earlier, a labourer from Bihar was fired upon by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, following which he succumbed to his injuries, police said.The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura.Soon after being shot, he was shifted to the hospital for treatment where he died.