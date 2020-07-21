Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Raj Congress to hold legislature party meeting today

Raj Congress calls legislature party meeting
The Rajasthan Congress has called a legislature party meeting on Tuesday, party sources said, amid an alleged plot to topple its government in the state. The meeting is expected to start at 11 am at the hotel on the city outskirts where Congress legislators in support of the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.
Gehlot govt afraid of CBI probe in audiotape case, says BJP chief Satish Poonia
Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government is afraid that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could probe the audiotape case and other issues. Poonia's statement came after the Rajasthan government, through a notification dated July 19, revoked all previous general consents issued earlier under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)