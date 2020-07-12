Rajasthan crisis: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot holds meeting; resort politics makes reappearance

Amid the Rajasthan political debacle that broke out recently, several Congress ministers and MLAs met with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence earlier on Sunday. There have also been murmurs that some Congress leaders have extended their support to the BJP.
A day ago, Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP, acting on the behest of the central leadership was attempting to "bribe" Congress MLAs. "Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on the behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," Gehlot had said in a virtual press conference.
There have been several developments since then. Notably, the Chief Minister has called a legislature party meeting that will be held at his residence at 9 pm. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi to seek a meeting with the party high command.
Speaking after a meeting at Gehlot's house, MLA Ramlal Jaat told ANI that in Rajasthan, "Gehlot means Congress and Congress means Gehlot".
"There is no danger to the government and it will complete its term," he assured.
State Sports Minister Ashok Chandna struck a more cautionary note, stating that people should take "lessons from MLAs who left Congress in Madhya Pradesh".
"They sat idle for months and now have been made ministers as polls are nearing. They will lose the election and ministerial post. People should think about it," he suggested.
In the meantime, an IANS report suggests that 12 Rajasthan Congress legislators have reportedly decided to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Reportedly, they are camping at ITC Grand Bharat, the five-star hotel in Maneser of Gurugram district. According to a top BJP source in Haryana, they belong to the Sachin Pilot group.
Around 40 BJP legislators have also been lodged in the same hotel as the top leadership feels they are vulnerable and may go with the Congress. They were brought here on Saturday evening by influential BJP leaders of Rajasthan and Delhi.
Pilot reportedly met the MLAs here the same evening.
(with inputs from agencies)
