Rajasthan crisis: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot holds meeting; resort politics makes reappearance

Amid the Rajasthan political debacle that broke out recently, several Congress ministers and MLAs met with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence earlier on Sunday. There have also been murmurs that some Congress leaders have extended their support to the BJP.

A day ago, Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP, acting on the behest of the central leadership was attempting to "bribe" Congress MLAs. "Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajendra Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on the behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after the government is toppled," Gehlot had said in a virtual press conference.

There have been several developments since then. Notably, the Chief Minister has called a legislature party meeting that will be held at his residence at 9 pm. At the same time, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi to seek a meeting with the party high command.