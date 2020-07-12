Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot - story so far

Amidst the rising concerns of Congress over the survival of its government in Rajasthan, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi to meet party high command and has sought time for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Sunday.

This is the second Congress state in recent times to follow the path of political instability after Madhya Pradesh.

Here's what we know so far about the political crisis in Rajasthan:

Three months ago, young Turk of Madhya Pradesh Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP. Now the sources claimed that the Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot is also in talks with BJP, reported NDTV.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to topple the State government" by "buying" MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore, a charge denied by the opposition party and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which have claimed that "infighting" inside Congress was at play.

Another report by ANI said that Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on 10th July seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state. This is believed to be the last push for the congress deputy.