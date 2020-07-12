Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot - story so far

Amidst the rising concerns of Congress over the survival of its government in Rajasthan, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi to meet party high command and has sought time for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Sunday.
This is the second Congress state in recent times to follow the path of political instability after Madhya Pradesh.
Here's what we know so far about the political crisis in Rajasthan:
Three months ago, young Turk of Madhya Pradesh Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP. Now the sources claimed that the Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot is also in talks with BJP, reported NDTV.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to topple the State government" by "buying" MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore, a charge denied by the opposition party and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which have claimed that "infighting" inside Congress was at play.
Another report by ANI said that Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on 10th July seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state. This is believed to be the last push for the congress deputy.
Sachin Pilot who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister in the state wanted the Chief Minister's post after the Congress's victory in Rajasthan assembly election in 2018.
The Congress deputy is not believed to be in good terms with the CM Ashok Gehlot and the differences came to light when Gehlot blamed Pilot for his son's defeat. "Pilot should take responsibility," the Chief Minister had said.
Meanwhile, the SOG of Police also wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on 10th July seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the case.
During the Rajya Sabha elections in the state in June first time hinted at the political crisis within the state. Before the Rajya Sabha polls both the parties had put up their MLAs at hotels for safekeeping against poaching.
Currently, the Congress holds 107 seats out of 200 seats in Rajasthan Assembly and has support from 12 independent candidates. In addition, five MLAs from other parties - the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the CPM and the Bharatiya Tribal Party - support Gehlot government.
(With inputs from agencies)
