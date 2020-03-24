Rajasthan: Cops get strict during lock down, CM monitors situation hands on

A Medical and Health War room has been established in Jaipur to deal with the Corona Virus situation. The war room headed by ACS medical and health Rohit Kumar Singh along with nine other senior officers would deal with all emergencies and will monitor the Corona situation in the state.

Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma categorically stated that situation is under control all across state. There is no shortage of ventilators, masks or any other equipment. He said that situation in Bhilwara is also totally under control. He said that doctors of a private hospital are responsible for the situation in Bhilwara. Assures.

The state reported no new cases of corona positive in the state on Tuesday and the number of persons tested positive till now is 32.

Government teachers of Rajasthan gave a huge donation of Rs 80 crore to the CM Relief Fund for COVID19. The amount comes from one day salary from 4.5 lakh teachers in the state. Education minister Govind Dotasara made this announcement. He also urged the teachers of private schools to do the same.

A meeting of BJP legislators was held at the state BJP office. Participants of the meeting sat on chairs placed at a distance from each other and had masks on. It was decided at the meeting that they would donate one month basic salary to deal with corona epidemic.

BJP national vice president Bhupender Yadav, who is RS MP from Rajasthan, also donated Rs 20 lakh to Ajmer hospitals from his MPLAD fund.