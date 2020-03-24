'Jaan hai toh jahaan hai': PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Total coronavirus positive cases rose to 519 (including 39 discharged people and 9 deaths) on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 17,226 deaths and 394,605 infected people have been registered globally.
If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years: PM Modi
It took 67 to reach first 1 lakh patients, next 1 lakh took only 11 days, next 1 lakh took only 4 days: PM Modi
You have to remember that a coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home: PMcModi
Instead of having the best medical facilities, Italy and other progressive countries are helpless: PM Modi
The people of these developed nations have showed restrain, hence, the number of cases have reduced in these countries: PM Modi
Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again: PM Modi
We are taking all steps to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities: PM Narendra Modi
