'Jaan hai toh jahaan hai': PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown in India

By FPJ Web Desk

ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

Total coronavirus positive cases rose to 519 (including 39 discharged people and 9 deaths) on Tuesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 17,226 deaths and 394,605 infected people have been registered globally.

The success of Janta Curfew showed the unity of all Indians: PM Modi 

The coronavirus pandemic has brought even developed on their heels: PM Modi 

Social Distancing is the only option to combat the pandemic: PM Modi 

Due to the negligence of some people, India will have to face dire consequences: PM Modi 

Lockdown in the entire country from today midnight: PM Modi 

The lockdown will be of 21 days: PM Modi

Forget going out for 21 days, be indoors during this period: PM Modi

If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years: PM Modi

It took 67 to reach first 1 lakh patients, next 1 lakh took only 11 days, next 1 lakh took only 4 days: PM Modi 

You have to remember that a coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home: PMcModi

Instead of having the best medical facilities, Italy and other progressive countries are helpless: PM Modi

The people of these developed nations have showed restrain, hence, the number of cases have reduced in these countries: PM Modi

With folded hands, I appeal to people not to go out of their homes: PM Modi 

One step outside can make way for coronavirus into your house: PM Modi 

Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again: PM Modi

Central government has alloted 15,000 crore to combat the virus: PM Modi 

Combatting the virus, should be the only important thing for state governments: PM Modi 

Beware from fake news and follow directions given by teh central and state governments: PM Modi

We are taking all steps to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities: PM Narendra Modi

