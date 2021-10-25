Rajasthan: Congress sends message with appointment of ministers and leaders to poll-bound states of Punjab and Gujarat

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress leaders are being given major responsibilities by the party high command at the national level. In total 7 leaders are working for the party at the AICC level. Two of them have been made in-charge of poll-bound states of Gujarat and Punjab and now 10 more have been given the responsibility of 26 assembly seats of Uttarakhand. It is believed that the recent appointment of two ministers and 10 other leaders has a political message too.



The AICC has recently appointed two ministers Raghu Sharma and Harish Choudhary as the in-charge of Gujrat and Punjab, respectively. Both are poll-bound and important states for Congress. Raghu Sharma has been given this kind of responsibility for the first time though Harish Choudhary had worked in the organization and was in Rahul Gandhi's team.



In addition, five others are already working for the party at AICC. One of them is Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who is the general secretary and in charge of Assam, whereas Dhiraj Gurjar, Zuber Khan and Kuldeep Indora are working as secretaries. Dhiraj and Zuber are attached to Priyanka Gandhi in UP while Indora is working for MP and one more is Raghuveer Meena who is the CWC member.



Now, 10 more leaders have been given the responsibility to work for the organization. These leaders have been asked to work as in-charge of 26 assembly seats in Uttarakhand where elections will take place in February next year. The leaders include 8 MLAs namely Prashant Bairwa, Indira Meena, Chetan Dudi, Ved Sonaki, Indrraj Gurjar, Danish Abrar, Krishna Punia and Rohit Bohra, one minister Rajendra Yadav and one is the Ex-Mayor of Jaipur Jyoti Khandelwal.



Commenting on this the Rajasthan CM had recently said, "it is believed in AICC that leaders of Rajasthan are committed for party and do their job with full integrity and commitment".



Sources in the party say that recent appointments have a political message too. The recent appointments of two ministers as in-charge of poll-bound states like Gujrat and Punjab seem to be an adjustment that was promised by the in-charge general secretary Ajai Maken in July this year during the one-to-one meeting with the MLAs of the party, Whereas the leaders who have been given responsibility in Uttarakhand are mostly of Sachin Pilot camp which is pointing to Pilot’s influence in the party.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:41 PM IST