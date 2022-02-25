Rajasthan Congress MLA criticizes party for neglecting Muslims

Former minister and veteran Congress MLA in Rajasthan Amin Khan has criticized his party for neglecting Muslims. In his speech in assembly on Thursday, he said “everyone knows that 99 per cent of Muslims votes in favour of Congress. We do not get justice as much as we support Congress. We are saddened by it.”

Amin Khan is an MLA from Sheo constituency in Barmer district and he was speaking in assembly on the vote of thanks to CM Ashok Gehlot’s budget speech but he seemed to be annoyed with the party and the budget as no announcement has been made for his constituency. “We cannot blame Bjp as we don’t vote for them but Congress should change itself as people now are no more ignorant and the party should understand that it may get a blow sometime,” said Amin Khan.

He went on to say that BJP talks of Hindutava and it is written in Hindu religion that they will not kill anyone, so even if Hindu Raj comes we are assured that no one will be killed.

Amin Khan also showed annoyance with the portfolios given to Muslim ministers in the Gehlot government. He said that there are two Muslim ministers in the government but none has been given the departments to the general public. “Shale Mohammad has the department of tombs that has nothing to do with anyone other than Muslims while Zahida is the minister of government press and we don’t have to print books. On the other hand in the BJP government there was only one Muslim minister Yunus Khan who was given two major departments.” said Amin Khan.

Notably, Amin Khan was a minister of minorities welfare in the previous Gehlot government but had to resign after a controversial statement on the then President Pratibha Patil.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:18 PM IST