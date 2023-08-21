Rajasthan: Congress Comes Up With Application Form For Aspiring Candidates In State

Congress Comes Up With Application Form For Aspiring Candidates In State | File Photo

Jaipur: The Congress in Rajasthan has issued an application form for leaders and workers seeking a party ticket for the upcoming state elections. Aspirants are required to provide details about their caste, sub-caste, criminal record, and other relevant information to the party as part of their application for the party ticket.

The process of candidate selection within the Congress party commenced on Monday with meetings of the block Congress committees. Aspiring candidates have been instructed to submit their application forms along with all relevant documents and details. The party has requested ticket seekers to include information about their roles and responsibilities within the party organisation, their involvement in social activities, and their history of participating in elections.

Mandatory details about criminal records and convictions

As part of the application process, aspirants are obliged to disclose any criminal records or convictions they may have, along with their current status. To prevent any post-candidate-selection unrest, the party has instructed aspirants to provide a written undertaking that they will support the officially endorsed candidate of the party.

The state party chief, Govind Singh Dotasara, explained that all aspiring candidates must complete this application form and submit it to the block Congress committees. These committees will then forward the forms to the District committees. After thorough discussions, the state election committee will compile panels of 3-5 candidates for each seat. Dotasara stated, "This process involves nominations from our grassroots organization to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to stake their candidature."

Notably, following the successful model used in Karnataka, where the first list of candidates is released around two months before the elections, the party has announced its intention to unveil the first list of Rajasthan candidates in late September or the early weeks of October.

