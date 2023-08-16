 Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Aims For Mission 2030, Invites Suggestions From Public to Boost State's Economy
Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Aims For Mission 2030, Invites Suggestions From Public to Boost State's Economy

The state government has set a target of ‘Mission 2030’ to bring Rajasthan among the leading states of the country.

Manish Godha Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has unveiled 'Mission 2030' for the comprehensive development of Rajasthan and has invited suggestions from the public in this regard. The state government plans to incorporate these suggestions into the vision document for Mission 2030.

Making this announcement on Independence Day, Ashok Gehlot highlighted that the state government, through effective financial management, has already extended the benefits of public welfare schemes to every citizen. Now, the state government is setting its sights on 'Mission 2030' with the aim of positioning Rajasthan among the top states in the country.

Gehlot to invite suggestions for Mission 2030

Gehlot emphasized that a campaign will be launched to gather suggestions for Mission 2030 from one crore citizens across various sections of society, including economists, authors, journalists, students, government employees, advocates, farmers, laborers, women, youth, intellectuals, and sportspersons.

Gehlot underlined the goal of achieving a significant economic growth of 2.5 times the current level for the state, stating, "In the fiscal year 2018-19, the state's economy stood at around ₹9.11 lakh crore, which has now grown to approximately ₹14.14 lakh crore. Our target is to further increase this to ₹35.71 lakh crore by the year 2030."

Mission 2030

While Gehlot has been discussing Mission 2030 for the past few months, his emphasis has not been solely on political matters. He expressed, "I am uncertain about who will hold the position of Rajasthan's CM in 2030, but collectively, we should initiate the process of contemplating and working towards positioning Rajasthan as a leading state within the country."

