Rajasthan: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP For Giving Ticket To 'Those Who Kill & Beat Dalits'

Mallikarjun Kharge | File pic

Jaipur: In the election battle of Rajasthan, PM Modi on one hand accused the Congress of giving a ticket to a minister who allegedly insulted women, while the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit as the party has fielded a candidate who allegedly beaten a Dalit government engineer.

Addressing a public meeting in Vair in Bharatpur and Tijara in Alwar on Saturday, Kharge said, "PM Narendra Modi, who made false promises for the poor and Dalits, gave the ticket to Girraj Singh Malinga. On one hand, you talk about the poor and Dalits and on the other hand you invite those who kill and beat Dalits."

Who is Girraj Singh Malinga?

Girraj Singh Malinga is a Congress MLA from Bari in Dhoulpur and was denied a ticket by Congress this time. Malinga joined BJP and got the ticket from the same seat.

Kharge said Girraj Singh Malinga beat the engineer so much that he had so many wounds on his body and he couldn't even talk properly. ' it is not acceptable to give the ticket to such a person. Let us lose the seat. We cannot see a man beating a Dalit so we denied the ticket to Malinga,' said Kharge.

Kharge confident of Congress victory

Sighting the incident of urinating on a Dalit MP Kharge said that "these people together are encouraging those who kill and beat. Go to MP where a BJP leader had urinated in the mouth of a tribal child. Shivraj Chauhan washes his feet there and says forgive me." Claiming a clean sweep in all the election-going states Congress president said It is a pleasure to see the crowd. Voting took place in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 17th November, and Congress is going to win in both states. Similarly, Rajasthan will also break the record of 25 years on 25th November. Congress government will repeat here.

Kharge said the BJP cannot do anything except abuse the Congress and speak against the Congress people. Modi says these people want to remove a poor man like me. Want to remove him from power. We do not want to remove anyone, but those in power should work for the poor. These people worked to kill and crush our people.