Manipur: Major Fire Breaks Out Near CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex; Horrific Visuals Surface

Imphal, Jun 15: A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, police said.

At least three fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the blaze. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said.